A trip to the hair salon is supposed to be a time for you to sit back, relax, and engage in some much-needed pampering. But that time is often usurped by the pressure to engage in banal conversation with your hairstylist (and the stylist often feels pressure, too). There's the typical greeting that turns into awkward silence, the uncomfortable laugh when you don't know what's being said over the blowdryer, and, finally, the feeling of relief once you step foot outside. Well, a United Kingdom-based salon is aiming to liberate customers (and stylists) from the requisite chitchat with the introduction of a "quiet chair."
According to Mic, Bauhaus salon in Cardiff, South Wales, is offering its clients the chance to book an appointment without the aforementioned small talk. "Some clients worry they aren't good at chatting, some just don't want to do it at all and would rather relax with a magazine," Bauhaus owner Scott Miller told Mic. "We hope the service will give everybody exactly what they want and make for a pleasant, comfortable experience for everybody, however chatty they're feeling that day."
While some may see a visit to the salon as a chance to catch up on the latest gossip or air all their work and personal grievances to someone willing (i.e., forced) to lend an ear, others do not. And the latter group may want to hop across the pond for some styling silence.
According to Mic, Bauhaus salon in Cardiff, South Wales, is offering its clients the chance to book an appointment without the aforementioned small talk. "Some clients worry they aren't good at chatting, some just don't want to do it at all and would rather relax with a magazine," Bauhaus owner Scott Miller told Mic. "We hope the service will give everybody exactly what they want and make for a pleasant, comfortable experience for everybody, however chatty they're feeling that day."
While some may see a visit to the salon as a chance to catch up on the latest gossip or air all their work and personal grievances to someone willing (i.e., forced) to lend an ear, others do not. And the latter group may want to hop across the pond for some styling silence.
Advertisement