Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton Had A Baby

It's been a big week for celebrity baby deliveries. Kristin Cavallari, Mark Zuckerberg, and Cam Gigandet have all announced their new arrivals, and now we can add your '90s crush Josh Hartnett to that list. Yes, yes, it should have been you, girl.
Sources confirm to Us Weekly that Hartnett and girlfriend Tamsin Egerton have welcomed their first child. The actors were seen leaving London's St. Mary's Hospital yesterday, with first-time father Hartnett toting a baby carrier.
Details about the baby's sex, name, or birth date have yet to be revealed. Representatives for the Black Hawk Down star and Egerton have yet to respond to requests for comment.
Hartnett began dating the British actress after starring together in 2011's The Lovers. We can't think of a more apt film title.
Sources confirm to Us Weekly that Hartnett and girlfriend Tamsin Egerton have welcomed their first child. The actors were seen leaving London's St. Mary's Hospital yesterday, with first-time father Hartnett toting a baby carrier.
Details about the baby's sex, name, or birth date have yet to be revealed. Representatives for the Black Hawk Down star and Egerton have yet to respond to requests for comment.
Hartnett began dating the British actress after starring together in 2011's The Lovers. We can't think of a more apt film title.
Advertisement