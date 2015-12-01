Courteney Cox and fiancé Johnny McDaid have called off their engagement, People reports. The couple got engaged in June 2014 after dating for just six months. McDaid, 39, is the guitarist for the Irish pop-rock band Snow Patrol. Cox, the former star of Cougar Town and Friends, divorced from David Arquette in 2013.
Cox and McDaid don't appear to have shown any signs of relationship trouble publicly. But a source told People, "They've been having problems for a long time." The couple met through the musician's BFF and old housemate, Ed Sheeran. This spring, Cox, 51, sang McDaid's praises to People, calling him a "beautiful, sensitive, loving person." Meanwhile, McDaid told the magazine, "I just want to be with this woman for the rest of my life... The ceremonies are academic."
It sounds like they didn't put too much stock into planning an elaborate affair, which may be some consolation. Neither star has commented on the breakup yet.
