The music video for Demi Lovato's hit song "Confident" already had us feeling pretty empowered, but it's nowhere near as powerful as hearing how the track has inspired her fans.
In a new video called "#Confident Confessions," the pop star invites her fans to share what makes them feel confident. Of course the answers vary, but "living your life authentically," "not caring what people think," and "being able to show your true colors whether you're gay [or] straight" seem to be common themes.
"Being confident to me is being comfortable in your own skin, and you just have to realize you're beautiful the way you are," one young woman says.
One young man tears up as he shares how Lovato's music has "helped me come out and tell the whole world that this is me, whether you accept me or not." If you don't get choked up yourself, then's something's wrong.
"It's kind of hard when you go to high school and you're overweight," another fan shares. "I remember a couple of times when I had to just put a stop to however I was feeling, and really search deep and be like, I'm not going to let this bother me anymore. I have to stand up for myself, and if people don't like it, they have a problem, I don't."
Preach, guys. This is just what we needed this morning.
In a new video called "#Confident Confessions," the pop star invites her fans to share what makes them feel confident. Of course the answers vary, but "living your life authentically," "not caring what people think," and "being able to show your true colors whether you're gay [or] straight" seem to be common themes.
"Being confident to me is being comfortable in your own skin, and you just have to realize you're beautiful the way you are," one young woman says.
One young man tears up as he shares how Lovato's music has "helped me come out and tell the whole world that this is me, whether you accept me or not." If you don't get choked up yourself, then's something's wrong.
"It's kind of hard when you go to high school and you're overweight," another fan shares. "I remember a couple of times when I had to just put a stop to however I was feeling, and really search deep and be like, I'm not going to let this bother me anymore. I have to stand up for myself, and if people don't like it, they have a problem, I don't."
Preach, guys. This is just what we needed this morning.
Advertisement