Yes, it's entirely possible to be the leader of the free world and still be brought to your knees by a beautiful song. Isn't that right, President Obama?
Of course, it wasn't just any song that had POTUS in emotional Chris Pine mode. It was Aretha Franklin's rousing rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" at last night's Kennedy Center Honors, which brought the house down and then some.
The Queen of Soul performed the song in tribute to its songwriter, Carole King, one of the evening's honorees. As you can see from the video below, King basically lost her shit.
Per usual, Franklin's powerhouse vocals were outstanding. But can we give a special shout-out to her total diva move of coming on stage with a sparkly handbag and then ditching her fur coat without losing a beat? Pay attention, pop stars. This is how it's done.
