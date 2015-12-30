*“Cyberbullying” wasn’t even a term yet, but this interaction was a precursor to what happens so often today. Until that message from DieEmilyLindin, home had been a safe place where I could, for the most part, escape the sexual bullying. I didn’t have a cell phone (no one my age did in the late ’90s), so once I made it through my front door, I had been protected from the way people thought of me and interacted with me at school. The internet was about to change all that, but I didn’t know it at the time. All I knew was that somehow, someone who wanted me to die had accosted me in my own home, and that I could really go for some cheese.

