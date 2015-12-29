Ben The Bachelor Rejected His First Kiss Already

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner! Lace Morris, 25, who hails from Denver and has a penchant for sheer black dresses, wins "Probably Most Definitely The New Villain" on this season of The Bachelor. And everyone loves a good villain on reality television.
In a new sneak peek on Entertainment Weekly, Ben Higgins, the baby-faced star of the latest installment of everyone's guilty pleasure, denies Lace a kiss. Some might say that she's just being greedy at this point; she already kisses him once earlier in the episode. Leave some for the other ladies, Lace!
And if that behavior wasn't enough to leave other contestants wary of Ben and Lace's alone time, another trailer — with another amazing Ben pun, following up "Perfect Ben" — has been cut to make it seem like Lace also punches another contestant in the face. Ben is so not into the drama, he told People. "I'm looking for a woman who gets along with other women," he said. "Somebody who is very dramatic is not attractive to me." A punch for a rose makes the whole world blind?
These pot-stirring clips are only the beginning of a heated season of the series. On January 4, we can all cheers to "Perfect Ben," the contestant proclaimed "hottest man in America."
With all the drama, tears, and punches being thrown, you might want to watch with a glass of wine in hand. Maybe even while playing this fan's The Bachelor bingo.
Just made #TheBachelor bingo! #Bachelor in just one week! #Bachelornation @benhiggi @BachelorABC pic.twitter.com/QBPyijMQH0— Meghan Keim (@megkeim) December 29, 2015
