Justin Bieber Really Wants You To Follow Him On Snapchat



Justin Bieber isn't afraid to use his abs to get what he wants. And it looks like what he wants for the new year is Snapchat followers. "Follow me on snapchat my username is rickthesizzler," Bieber captioned a shirtless selfie on Instagram today. By putting out the plea, he's enticing his more than 50 million Instagram followers to check out his Snapchat account.



And what will fans be treated to if they do check out rickthesizzler? At the time of posting, Bieber's snaps included nature shots of a turtle and pics of him watering plants with a voice-over reminding you to "respect mother nature." There are also snaps of his little brother, Jaxon. Like his Instagram account, his Snapchat shows he's spending the holiday season by the beach with friends. So, true Beliebers, it's time to add the pop star to your Snapchat Rolodex. There might be some more shirtless pictures in it for you.



OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock.