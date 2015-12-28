Bran Stark wasn't around during the last season of Game of Thrones, but he'll return to the show for season 6. And Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, looks completely different this time around.
Hempstead Wright, 16, has grown up quite a bit since the show began, and Bran has, too. Entertainment Weekly has the first image of Bran's return to Game of Thrones, and he looks older (and taller). It looks like taking time off from the show has treated Bran (and Hempstead Wright) nicely.
Aside from looking older, the most notable difference in Bran's appearance is his haircut. Gone are the days of his shaggy bowl cut — Bran's season 6 look comes with a new 'do.
As for Bran's absence from season 5, he's been in a "training period" that didn't make for great cinema, executive producer David Benioff told EW. At the end of season 4, Bran met the Three-Eyed Raven, who presumably taught him how to control his warg powers. Check out the season 6 photo of Bran below.
