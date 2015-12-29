For Starbucks lovers (and yes, we mean Starbucks lovers and not "a long list of ex-lovers"), the holidays start at the end of August with the return of the PSL. They become even more real with the addition of red cups and additional flavors in November and last right up until local Starbucks runs out of the different limited-time-only syrups. While we're all in agreement that we never want the holidays at Starbucks to end (although then we wouldn't get our summer Frapp flavors, which would cause something of a drinkable dilemma), we all have differing opinions when it comes to our favorite seasonal beverages. And apparently, our choices seem to have a lot to do with location. Before we say goodbye to the holiday season for good (Start stocking up on those specialty lattes while you still can!), Starbucks is sharing its most popular holiday drinks in the U.S. by region. Does your go-to winter drink match up with what the rest of your state is ordering? Find out, below.
Florida: Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
We could have guessed that Floridians prefer the iced versions of Starbucks' holiday drinks.
Texas: Chestnut Praline Latte
While the Chestnut Praline Latte was originally tested in the Midwest, it seems that Texans love it best.
Northeast (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, and Rhode Island): Holiday Spice Flat White
The Northeast loves this year's brand-new beverage so much that the syrup is in danger of running out any day now. If your local baristas are out, try ordering a regular Flat White with a couple pumps of one of the other holiday syrups.
California: Iced holiday drinks (Iced Chestnut Praline Latte or Iced Peppermint Mocha)
According to Starbucks, "The Iced Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Peppermint Mocha are much more popular in California than anywhere else in the U.S."
Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon, and Alaska): Eggnog Latte
It seems that Pacific Northwesterners are loyal to the classic holiday beverages — the eggnog latte was one of the first!
Midwest (Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Oklahoma): Caramel Brulée Latte
Midwesterners can't get enough of that special brulée topping.
Florida: Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
We could have guessed that Floridians prefer the iced versions of Starbucks' holiday drinks.
Texas: Chestnut Praline Latte
While the Chestnut Praline Latte was originally tested in the Midwest, it seems that Texans love it best.
Northeast (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, and Rhode Island): Holiday Spice Flat White
The Northeast loves this year's brand-new beverage so much that the syrup is in danger of running out any day now. If your local baristas are out, try ordering a regular Flat White with a couple pumps of one of the other holiday syrups.
California: Iced holiday drinks (Iced Chestnut Praline Latte or Iced Peppermint Mocha)
According to Starbucks, "The Iced Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Peppermint Mocha are much more popular in California than anywhere else in the U.S."
Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon, and Alaska): Eggnog Latte
It seems that Pacific Northwesterners are loyal to the classic holiday beverages — the eggnog latte was one of the first!
Midwest (Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Oklahoma): Caramel Brulée Latte
Midwesterners can't get enough of that special brulée topping.
Hawaii: Caramel Brulée Frappuccino
While the Midwest prefers the warmer version of this sweet holiday drink, Hawaiians are all about the iced version.
Mid Atlantic & Southeast (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana): Gingerbread Latte
More fans of the classics, these states like their lattes cookie-flavored.
Western Mountain Region (Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, and New Mexico): Pumpkin Spice Latte
Forget the winter lattes, Starbucks fans in these states never tire of the PSL.
While the Midwest prefers the warmer version of this sweet holiday drink, Hawaiians are all about the iced version.
Mid Atlantic & Southeast (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana): Gingerbread Latte
More fans of the classics, these states like their lattes cookie-flavored.
Western Mountain Region (Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, and New Mexico): Pumpkin Spice Latte
Forget the winter lattes, Starbucks fans in these states never tire of the PSL.
Advertisement