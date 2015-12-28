While we appreciate a fun deviation from same ol', same ol' news reporting, this on-air incident was anything but.
Earlier this morning, CNN correspondent Poppy Harlow fainted during a live news broadcast. The 33-year-old anchorwoman was talking about terrorism and ISIS when her breathing started to slow and her words became muffled. In the clip, you do not see Harlow collapse. She confirmed later in the program that she was okay.
Her slowed speech is extremely unsettling when watching the clip below. She was quickly replaced by another CNN anchor, Brian Stelter, before she reappeared after the segment to explain what happened. "I got a little hot and I passed out for a moment, but I am fine," she said.
Afterwards, Harlow went to the hospital and is currently under a doctor's care. She is pregnant and tweeted updates to everyone confirming that she and her "little girl" are both okay. The Minnesota native announced her pregnancy in November and is due in the spring. After this troubling incident, we hope Harlow stays healthy and safe during the duration of her pregnancy. CNN did not release any other statements about the incident.
Thank you all for your concern and messages! I am ok! Passed out briefly and am with the doctor now. So thankful to our amazing CNN team.— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015
Update from the hospital -- our little girl due this spring is doing just fine. Was a scare but we are both ok. Thank you all so much!— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 28, 2015
OPENER IMAGE: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images.
