Ariana Grande is on a roll.
Grande was already on her way to owning the holiday season thanks to her surprise Christmas & Chill EP. Then we got a taste of her live performance of "Zero To Hero."
Grande was a one-woman girl group during the Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration, which aired Dec. 25 on ABC, performing the song from Hercules. She recorded the cover for the album We Love Disney, but it's definitely worth watching her kill it live alongside a choir.
Grande donned a festive silver skirt for the occasion, and traded in her traditional cat headwear for mouse ears. That was the correct choice given the circumstances. You don't want to make Mickey mad.
We also have to applaud Grande's choice of Disney tunes. She could have easily gone with a princess tune, but "Zero To Hero" is a total blast. If you want to stroll down memory lane watch the original version featuring Hercules' Muses.
