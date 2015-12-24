The iconic children’s show Sesame Street is moving to HBO to continue teaching kids their ABCs, colors, and numbers. Just in time for Christmas, HBO unveiled an adorable trailer for the 46th season, which will debut on Saturday, January 16.
The one-minute trailer features beloved characters, including Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and the Count. There’s also a sneak preview of some of the famous guests stopping through 123 Sesame Street. Tina Fey, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, and Tracee Ellis-Ross are just a few of the guest stars this season.
Moving to Sesame Street will also give the series a minor facelift. Big Bird’s getting a new nest, which is well-earned after 45 years on the air. Cookie Monster will also have a brand new segment. Sesame Street will downsize to 30 minutes and only run on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Spanish-speaking families will also get in on the fun. HBO will air all episodes simultaneously in Spanish on HBO Latino.
All of these changes are part of a strategy to bring Sesame Street to a new generation of kids, according to Brown Johnson, Executive Vice President and creative director of Sesame Workshop.
“Families will see fun and fresh changes to Sesame Street and can depend on their favorite Muppet friends to provide them with engaging and educational content,” Johnson told Medium. “We’re excited to bring the timeless lessons of Sesame Street to HBO viewers, like learning numbers from The Count, inner strength from Elmo and kindness from Abby.”
There’s also good news for those parents that need Sesame Street to keep their children occupied in the mornings. Re-runs will still air on PBS.
