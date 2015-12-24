Yes, Men Can Wear Pink, Listen To Adele & Cry

All people suffer from living in a sexist culture, not just women. Men may have bias-based advantages when it comes to their careers, and they rarely have to deal with the level of scrutiny about their appearance that women do. But they still face microaggressions that stem from gender norms.
In a follow up to their video featuring sexist comments women face throughout their lives, The Huffington Post released a video entitled "48 Things Men Hear In A Lifetime (That Are Bad For Everyone)." The video showcases how men are expected to exemplify extreme masculinity; insulting a man's strength often involves calling his interests and abilities "feminine." Quite a few of the insults were homophobic, ranging from gay slurs to demeaning questions ("Between you and your boyfriend, who's the man?"). And a troubling amount deal with a man's ability to control a woman ("She's got you whipped").
The video paints a clear picture: When we shove genders into respective boxes, we don't allow men to show weakness and women to show strength — and that can be incredibly damaging. You can watch the full video below. In the meantime, here's hoping that, one day, no one will have to hear these types of comments.
