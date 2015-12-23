

"There's been tens of thousands of dollars just from that one specifically," Arbour told Cosmo. "It's changed my life financially."



Arbour says she's working on a "feature film" in Puerto Rico in addition to fielding TV offers and requests from sponsors to make viral branded content.



But Cosmopolitan doesn't seem so sure, pointing out that Arbour's IMDb page does not have any upcoming projects listed. Her manager also would not provide the magazine with details about a movie, but did say she "closed a deal with a TV show" and is working with FitTea, a tea that helps with weight loss.



Cosmo also spoke to YouTube talent manager Nicole Lennon, who has not worked with Arbour, but says it is likely she's made thousands in revenue from users viewing "Dear Fat People." Though Lennon thinks it may be from those who are hate-watching — not necessarily a great long-term marketing plan.



"If [YoutTube stars are] controversial, it becomes a lot more about their reach," Lennon said of Arbour. "It's certainly not brand-friendly."