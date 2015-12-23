Björk Transcends Reality With New Virtual Reality App

Today in near-future amusement, Björk released a new music video that lets you take a spin with the iconic Icelandic singer. She’s even launched a virtual reality app, now available for iPhone and iPad, for fans who are hooked up with a Google Cardboard device, FreeFly VR headset, or VR One virtual reality headset.
Björk has a lifelong fascination with technology. “Stonemilker” sees the artist performing in neon-green on Iceland’s gorgeous volcanic coastline — black sand, pale greys and whites, stark minimalism, beautiful — around an oscillating camera. One feels like they’re standing face-to-face with Björk as she sings. It gets trippy when she, stepping around as the viewer follows, multiples into Björk clones, which we felt alright about.
Perhaps one truly can’t have too much Björk in her life.
According to tech journalist Adario Strange, reviewing the app for Mashable, “using a mobile VR headset and a pair of headphones enhances the video's use of 3Dception’s real-time 3D audio rendering. The video's audio effect also makes it seem as though the song's instruments and vocals are positioned around you in a circle in the VR environment.”
Those of us not yet living in the future can watch it on regular old YouTube. 360-degree panning in a streaming video without it stopping to buffer for 20 minutes is still a lot for me to process.
Björk has a lifelong fascination with technology. “Stonemilker” sees the artist performing in neon-green on Iceland’s gorgeous volcanic coastline — black sand, pale greys and whites, stark minimalism, beautiful — around an oscillating camera. One feels like they’re standing face-to-face with Björk as she sings. It gets trippy when she, stepping around as the viewer follows, multiples into Björk clones, which we felt alright about.
Perhaps one truly can’t have too much Björk in her life.
According to tech journalist Adario Strange, reviewing the app for Mashable, “using a mobile VR headset and a pair of headphones enhances the video's use of 3Dception’s real-time 3D audio rendering. The video's audio effect also makes it seem as though the song's instruments and vocals are positioned around you in a circle in the VR environment.”
Those of us not yet living in the future can watch it on regular old YouTube. 360-degree panning in a streaming video without it stopping to buffer for 20 minutes is still a lot for me to process.
Advertisement