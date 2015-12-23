Watch The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black Parody “The Night Before Christmas”

Christmas came early when we heard that the Orange is The New Black cast was back on set, but Jenji Kohan and company had another surprise in store for us.
In a new video called “'Twas A Night In Litchfield,” the whole gang gets together to recite a “Night Before Christmas” parody that hits all the right buttons. The video tells the story of Santa Claus showing up in Lichtfield and every character has lines that are true to herself. The video has a funny surprise ending, so stick with it all the way through.
One of the great joys of the show is watching the characters band together to fight against the harsh realities of penal life. The major villain of last season didn’t seem to be anyone but the jail itself. That move rectified a major season two misstep of naming a single villain. We love OITNB because it’s a positive ensemble cast, not because it’s a gritty Oz-like prison drama.
And this video is a great treat to tide us over until next season drops. We still have lots of questions, but the main one is: How will they come down from last season’s revelatory finale?
Check out the video below.
