Pretty Little Liars Will End After Next Season & Here's The Newest Cast Member

Updated: December 23: Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King has clarified her comments, tweeting: "What I said was 'This Uber A story that starts on January 12 will end when season 7 ends.' I did not say PLL will end. Just sayin 4 real."
Additionally, the network has confirmed that no decision has been made past Season 7.
Originally story follows.
First, the good news: Whether you’re a fan of Ashley Benson from her turn as a psychotic murderer in Spring Breakers or as the blackmail target of a psychotic murderer in Pretty Little Liars, you’ll be excited to know she has a new on-screen crush.
After her character Hanna ended things with Caleb, fans knew things were about to get complicated. The introduction of Australian actor David Coussins as Hanna’s new fiancé (!) Jordan means that Haleb shippers will have their hearts broken once again.
Or does it? Hanna is the only Liar to not cheat on her partner, but maybe the second half of the sixth season (set to begin January 12 at 8/7C when ABC Family converts to Freeform) will bring a new character development.
Now, the bad news: Jordan figures to be a major player, especially since PLL is slated to end after its next season. That means sometime around fall of next year. Though there are whispers that a movie will follow, this is a major blow to fans of the series. And after the midseason finale’s shock reveal of A’s true identity, we have more questions than ever. Although Hanna is maybe the closest character to our hearts, her story might pale in comparison to Emily’s new secret (showrunner Marlene King says it’s “the biggest.”)
Oh, and the new season takes place after a five year jump. Are you ready? Is anyone?
