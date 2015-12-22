We are all familiar with one of the greatest music love stories of all time: Beyoncé and Jay Z, Queen Bey and Hova, rulers of the rap kingdom. But do you remember way back in 2002 when Destiny's Child sang with Celine Dion at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles? The song was “Emotion.” The standout star? Beyoncé, of course.
The video has gone viral in the past, due to Beyoncé's killer solo around 3:48, when Celine Dion's jaw basically drops to the floor. But a few seconds before that comes a moment we have all overlooked. As Beyoncé prepares to hit her high notes, she throws in a special, and easy to miss, shout-out to Jay.
At 3:36, turn up the volume and get ready to obsess over the love saga that is Bey and Jay. "Jay!" she sings out, and then points into the crowd, no doubt at Jay Z himself. At this point, the two were very fresh in their relationship. That same year, they also recorded their first track together, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde." Bey + Jay for life.
