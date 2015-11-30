Ever thought to yourself, Man, I really wish John Legend made more holiday music? Wait, you didn't know he already has some yuletide tunes under his belt? Then consider this a fateful, lucky Monday. You're welcome.
Moving on: The soulful crooner has combined forces with Stella Artois — yes, that Stella Artois, of crisp-alcoholic-beverage fame — to create a song for the brand's Give Beautifully holiday campaign. The track, titled "Under the Stars," was released today, and it's a pretty ideal Christmas morning ditty if we do say so ourselves.
The song takes its name from a translation of Stella, which means "star" in Latin, and features authentic recordings of celestial vibrations, a.k.a. star sounds. The effect is gorgeous — but don't take our word for it. Listen to the track in full below.
Moving on: The soulful crooner has combined forces with Stella Artois — yes, that Stella Artois, of crisp-alcoholic-beverage fame — to create a song for the brand's Give Beautifully holiday campaign. The track, titled "Under the Stars," was released today, and it's a pretty ideal Christmas morning ditty if we do say so ourselves.
The song takes its name from a translation of Stella, which means "star" in Latin, and features authentic recordings of celestial vibrations, a.k.a. star sounds. The effect is gorgeous — but don't take our word for it. Listen to the track in full below.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement