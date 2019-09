Kate Middleton Took The Most Adorable Photos Of Princess Charlotte

There's nothing newsworthy about a mom taking adorable photos of her baby girl — unless that proud mother is Kate Middleton.The Duchess of Cambridge might just break the internet with two photos she took of Princess Charlotte. As Vanity Fair reported, Middleton didn't have a royal photographer come and photograph her little girl, who was born back in May. She just grabbed a camera and did it herself. Not unusual at all, being that Middleton also shot the first official portraits of the royal baby , Charlotte's big brother, Prince George.Kensington Palace revealed the two latest snapshots of the princess, which were taken in early November at the couple's home, on Instagram, writing, "The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."