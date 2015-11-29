Kate Middleton Took The Most Adorable Photos Of Princess Charlotte

There's nothing newsworthy about a mom taking adorable photos of her baby girl — unless that proud mother is Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Cambridge might just break the internet with two photos she took of Princess Charlotte. As Vanity Fair reported, Middleton didn't have a royal photographer come and photograph her little girl, who was born back in May. She just grabbed a camera and did it herself. Not unusual at all, being that Middleton also shot the first official portraits of the royal baby, Charlotte's big brother, Prince George.
Kensington Palace revealed the two latest snapshots of the princess, which were taken in early November at the couple's home, on Instagram, writing, "The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte. They were taken by The Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do.
In both photos, Charlotte is seen lounging around, looking pretty in pink in her cardigan. One even features her having a good laugh with her too-cute stuffed dog. Both the cardigan and stuffed toy, as Vanity Fair notes, will probably be out of stock by the time you're done reading this.
Such a sales landslide would continue the trend with the royals, being that the cobalt blue cardigan Prince George wore to meet his sister, not to mention the Rachel Riley outfit he wore to Charlotte's christening, both sold out in a matter of hours after photos hit the internet. These are some very trendy babies.
