7 Insane Travel Deals For Black Friday & Cyber Monday

While the holiday season is often about traveling to where you have to go — i.e., wherever your family is — the weekend bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to book travel to where you want to go.
Everyone’s favorite pajama-friendly shopping holidays now extend to steep discounts on airfare and hotels around the world. Whether you’re longing to hit the beach or the slopes, hoping to revisit a favorite city, or trying to find a treasured new destination (hello, Zanzibar!), here are some of the best deals being offered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2015.
Expedia, Various Locations
Expedia will be offering huge deals — up to 75% savings on select hotels — exclusively on its app starting Friday at 12 p.m. (That means you can sleep in and still enjoy the deal... If you're on the East Coast, of course.) If you miss out, or just need to book another trip, prices will be slashed again on Monday. That day, Expedia will also offer 90% off top-tier hotels in different cities, with locations changing hourly. With price cuts on everything from lodging to airfare, this a one-stop shop for your next discounted getaway.
Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Enjoy luxury accommodations in a historic beachside setting with 50% off suites (which normally start at $450/night) booked on Cyber Monday, with a travel window between January 3 and December 23, 2016. Located in San Juan’s hip Condado district, the hotel offers suite guests 24-hour butler service, town car services around San Juan, a VIP concierge, and use of all the hotel’s amenities and facilities.
Intrepid Travel, Various Locations
Beginning on Cyber Monday, Intrepid Travel will offer up to 20% off its small group tours around the world. Always dreamed of going on a Tanzanian safari? Or maybe visiting Mayan ruins (and soaking up plenty of sun) in Central America? As long as you plan to travel before April 30, 2016, you’ll get the 20% discount; travel by September 30 and you’ll still save 10%. The deal runs through December 3.
The Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ
From November 30 through December 2, A.C.’s best hotel and casino is offering room rates starting at $79/night for weekday travel (Sunday through Thursday) through February 29, 2016. Play your cards right and book a late December getaway to catch The Roots and Common performing live, with a late-night DJ set by ?uestlove. In the morning, treat yourself (and your hangover) with a massage at the stunning rooftop spa at the Water Club at Borgata.
Loews Hotels, Various U.S. Locations
On Cyber Monday, Loews is offering 20% off stays at all of its participating U.S. hotels for travel throughout 2016 — no blackout dates, no minimum number of nights. So whether you have a wedding in Annapolis, left your heart in San Francisco, or you're just itching for an excuse to finally visit NOLA for Mardi Gras, book your trip on Monday and start planning your getaway now.
Spring Creek Ranch, Jackson Hole, WY
The best way to fight post-holiday blues is to take a real holiday in January. Take 50% off all rooms at the Spring Creek Ranch in January with a minimum four-night stay. Hit the slopes, take a snowshoe tour, or soak it up at the spa, all while enjoying stunning views of the Grand Tetons. Reduced rates are available all day on Cyber Monday. Email or call 800-443-6139 to book.
Tamarind, Barbados
Get up to 55% off rooms at this oceanfront Caribbean resort for travel during three windows: December 1 to 22, 2015; January 3 to April 17, and June 1 to October 22, 2016. In addition to island-style relaxation (including complimentary beachside service), guests can enjoy the adults-only pool, spas, and several on-site restaurants. Enter promo code CYBER1 .
Get up to 55% off rooms at this oceanfront Caribbean resort for travel during three windows: December 1 to 22, 2015; January 3 to April 17, and June 1 to October 22, 2016. In addition to island-style relaxation (including complimentary beachside service), guests can enjoy the adults-only pool, spas, and several on-site restaurants. Enter promo code CYBER1 .
