Bad news, Beliebers. Circumstances have forced Justin Bieber to cancel this week's trip to New York, which means he's pulling out of two major performances.
The singer tweeted an apology to Late Show host Stephen Colbert for missing his scheduled appearance on tonight's show. He added that "sometimes life kicks our ass."
My apologies to @colbertlateshow as I won't be able to make it to nyc tomorrow for the show. I look forward to making it up to you soon— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 24, 2015
@StephenAtHome thank you for the understanding as sometimes life kicks our ass and we need to deal with it. I will see u soon. Thank you— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 24, 2015
Entertainment Tonight reports that the pop star will also have to bail on his schedule performance on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day Parade, televised by CBS. He is, however, still slated to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.
It's unclear what Bieber was alluding to when he said "life kicks our ass," and a rep for the singer has not yet responded to our request for comment. We just hope it's nothing serious. Sending good vibes, Biebs.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
