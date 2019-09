Sometimes, I just want to watch an episode of Jane the Virgin that's entirely about Rogelio (Jaime Camil). I just want to know if he's this amusing because we only get to see him in small doses, or if he really is amazing. Take his current plotline, for example. On last week's episode , Rogelio pitched a telenovela version of Mad Men that he dubbed a "fasterpiece," because it's like Matthew Weiner's original masterpiece, but faster. Fans loved it, but Matthew Weiner hit Rogelio with a cease and desist letter. So, this week, Rogelio flies to Los Angeles to try to convince Weiner to license out his carefully crafted property to him.The pitch is, of course, framed like iconic silhouette of Don Draper at the end of Mad Men's opening credits . It's a beautiful disaster, and I could live in this moment of hilariously written television forever. Basically, on Rogelio's version of Mad Men, Don Juan Draper does a lot of cocaine, shoots some people, turns to the camera, and says, "I'd like to buy the world some Coke.""Boom! End of pilot," Rogelio cries joyously, ending what is definitely the best pitch meeting of all time. I don't know about fake Matthew Weiner, but I'm in for at least 13 episodes. Unfortunately, he's not, so Rogelio returns to Miami in dire straits. He sank all of his money into the pilot. He's broke and can no longer continue his lavish telenovela-star lifestyle.What does this lifestyle include? Living paycheck to $50,000 paycheck. HIs cars are all leased, "Like Tyga." Sick topical burn on Tyga, Jane the Virigin. Jane (Gina Rodriguez) goes through his bills and discovers that Rogelio spends $10,000 on something called "smile maintenance." He owns 40 Hermès scarves. He has something called "New Pants Wednesdays," because it's, "The perfect antidote to the midweek blahs." Clearly, Rogelio just needs to write a self-help and lifestyle guide teaching people how to be their best selves and live their best lives. Goop and Oprah ain't got nothing on New Pants Wednesdays. Rogelio "goes big, or he goes home...to his mansion on the beach." I firmly believe that's a life motto a lot of people can get behind, or at least some timeshare salesmen.This is also a show about other characters, though, so I guess I can talk about what happened to them on this episode, too. It can't all be New Pants Wednesday and Tyga diss tracks. Jane also has quite the big week. She actually finds a babysitter she trusts so that she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) can go on a date. Unfortunately, Rafael also gives Jane a nanny cam, which captures him at a very inopportune moment. In fact, it places us back at square one in the whole Jane-Michael (Brett Dier)-Rafael love triangle/web of lies situation.