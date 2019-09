Harry Josh: "Basically every year John Frieda comes to me and asks 'What are you seeing that is going on, and what do you think people want next?' Of course, my requests are nearly impossible, but technology is becoming quite advanced so they, somehow, can [create what I ask for].For this, I realized that 'color tweaking' is something that a lot of my clients need and can't do at home. This launch is really about a few products that bridge the hair appointment gap so you can wait just a little bit longer before going into the salon. We're talking about low peroxide hair treatments that lighten your hair just one level. It's subtle and soft."H.J.: "Once a month, at most, for five to 10 minutes in the shower. The treatment will truly lift your hair up one level, and there isn't a real fear because it's quite mild, so you're not really getting into that scary category. The worst case is that it will do very little."H.J.: "[The lighteners] can work on anyone except [those with] chemically relaxed or fried hair; anyone with bleached-out locks, like Gwen Stefani-blonde shouldn't use it. [They're] really designed for medium brown to dirty blonde hair; anyone with dark brown hair or black hair, it's not going to do anything. The blonde lightener is really designed for light brown to dirty blonde hair, naturally or with highlights. [It's for the girl whose] roots are coming in, but she can't get into the salon; using this treatment once will soften her root line.The texture of your hair is indicative, too. I found that those with fine hair seemed to get more results than those with thick hair."H.J.: "Follow the directions! When you get into trouble is when you're doing it too often, or leaving it on too long. But since the visibly deeper one is actually depositing color, you can use it more often and for longer [than the lightening formula]. It adds shine and the more you use it, the deeper your hair will look. You're only going to be getting into problems and weird tones [with the lighteners] if you use [them] for longer than five minutes."What do you think? Would you try these? Let us know in the comments below.Brilliant Brunette Visibly Brighter In-Shower Lightening Treatment, $8.99, available for a limited time at Target now (and at drugstores nationwide in January 2016).