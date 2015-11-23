Al Roker Says NYC Cab Driver Passed Him To Pick Up White Customer

Today show host Al Roker filed an official complaint with the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission this weekend. Roker says he was passed by a taxi that then picked up a white man.
The 61-year-old TV personality tweeted about the incident on Saturday, saying it was "something that happens to folks of color everyday."
Roker also noted that his 13-year-old son was with him when the incident occurred, forcing him to explain why the cab passed them. "What really hurts, my 13 yr. old boy was with me and asked why the cabbie passed us. I said, 'Nick, ignorant people make dumb choices,'" he tweeted.
Filed a complaint today after getting passed up again by a NYC Yellow cab. Cabbie picked up a white guy a block away. Wonder why Uber wins?— Al Roker (@alroker) November 22, 2015
This happens to folks of color every day. And while most cabbies do their job, there are those ignorant, racist ones who hurt the others— Al Roker (@alroker) November 22, 2015
What really hurts, my 13 yr. old boy was with me and asked why the cabbie passed us. I said, "Nick, ignorant people make dumb choices"— Al Roker (@alroker) November 22, 2015
The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission confirmed receiving the complaint to the New York Daily News on Monday.
"Service refusal goes to the core of the taxi industry's social contract with the riding public and it will not be tolerated," Commission chair Meera Joshi said in a statement to the paper. "We're grateful that Mr. Roker took the time to file a complaint, and I can assure him that we will investigate this thoroughly and take every appropriate action."
Additionally, Newsday reports that the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission says the driver involved in the alleged incident has "been guilty of such actions before," citing fines for previous refusals to pick up passengers in 2014 and earlier this year.
Since tweeting about the incident, Roker has received numerous responses from followers, with some people saying they've experienced the same issue, and model Chrissy Teigen weighing in with a lighthearted joke.
