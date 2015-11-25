Nostalgia binge-watching doesn't have to be a dull pastime. You can mix it up with a fun drinking game. Take a shot whenever you see an honest-to-god, not-yet movie star in a bit part as a moody seventh grader. Or a blockbuster king show up in a Disney Channel show just long enough that you know his mom really bragged about it at Thanksgiving. Or Chris Pratt just being Chris Pratt on a show you totally forgot Chris Pratt was even on.
Few actors kick off their careers in star-making roles. Even Jennifer Lawrence was once a lowly mascot on Monk. Seeing the bad haircuts and embarrassing outfits can be fun. But it's also kind of reassuring to realize that where your career is now can be so different from where it will be in 10 years.
