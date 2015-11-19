Kim Kardashian is expecting, raising her adorable daughter North, building a new home with hubby Kanye West, and apparently, looking to move in temporarily with her sister, Kylie Jenner. On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim will present this absurd proposition to Kylie, who’s just moved into a $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas, CA.
Much to Kardashian’s surprise, Jenner recoils at the idea, saying she’d “seriously stab” herself if she has to share her home with her sister. Ouch.
Much to Kardashian’s surprise, Jenner recoils at the idea, saying she’d “seriously stab” herself if she has to share her home with her sister. Ouch.
“Kanye and I are in the final stages of our construction on our home, and they've advised us that we should move out so that they can do our bedroom and our bathrooms now,” Kardashian explains in a clip from the upcoming episode. First, she asks her mother if she, North and Kanye can camp out in Kris' house until the renovations are complete.
Kris isn’t thrilled about the idea. “Oh my god,” Kris says. “I would have to make a run for it. Sayonara!”
Kris isn’t thrilled about the idea. “Oh my god,” Kris says. “I would have to make a run for it. Sayonara!”
Advertisement
Kardashian then suggests moving in with Kylie, who immediately retorts with, “I would seriously stab myself. Nobody is staying at my house.”
Kylie’s response might seem harsh, but it’s also understandable. She’s 18 and living the A-list life with rapper Tyga in tow. Of course Jenner doesn’t want to share her new digs with her pregnant sister and a toddler. Plus, Kardashian and West are loaded. Chic hotels are everywhere in L.A., so finding a temporary place to crash would hardly be difficult.
Kylie’s response might seem harsh, but it’s also understandable. She’s 18 and living the A-list life with rapper Tyga in tow. Of course Jenner doesn’t want to share her new digs with her pregnant sister and a toddler. Plus, Kardashian and West are loaded. Chic hotels are everywhere in L.A., so finding a temporary place to crash would hardly be difficult.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is nothing if not tightly knit, so Jenner may open her doors for her older sister. For now, though, Kim will have to camp out elsewhere.
Advertisement