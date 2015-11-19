Pussy Riot Returns With New Video Dedicated To Refugees

Pussy Riot is back with a vengeance in this new video for “Refugees In.” The new pop-punk track is dedicated to the refugee and migrant crisis that’s currently making massive and controversial impact on Europe and North America.
It's the first in a promised slew of new “disturbing” videos from the Russian punk activist group. “Refugees In” (performed in English) is set in Dismaland, Banksy’s dystopian conceptual “Bemusement Park” temporarily constructed on the tourist-favorite beachfront of Somerset, England.
Footage from the group’s September 25th performance in the bleak scene is intercut cut with staged scenes of a police riot, which might warrant a trigger warning.
In an official statement released to Rolling Stone, Pussy Riot speak out in solidarity with the refugees fleeing war-torn regions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. “Having experienced persecution during the 2 years we spent in a Russian prison and repeated incidents of attack by Russian authorities we feel solidarity with those who suffer under oppressive regimes, and believe we have a moral duty to press governments into developing a united and comprehensive plan that puts humanity before politics."
Naturally, as the anti-authoritarian group is all about empowerment through civil disobedience, Pussy Riot partnered with the NGO "Refugee Response Foundation,” with plans to help build shelters to aid refugees in Calais, as RollingStone.com also reported.
Watch the (NSFW) video below.
