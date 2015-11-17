A woman was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing eggs at Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The sisters were making an appearance at a mall in Sydney, Australia, to promote their new clothing line, Kendall + Kylie for Topshop.
TMZ reports that the New South Wales police took a 30-year-old woman into custody at the Westfield Parramatta shopping center after she threw eggs at the sisters. The throwing reportedly started 10 minutes before the Jenners were set to take the stage. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, security staff hung a protective white curtain over the stage area and added two large umbrellas to protect the Jenners from any other flying foods.
According to TMZ, police reportedly said the woman was standing in the upper level of the mall, throwing the eggs down toward the stage. The woman was reportedly arrested and would have initially been charged with offensive behavior, but police reportedly said the woman spit on one of the officers and was then charged with assault.
The assailant's name was not revealed, and she has yet to speak publicly about her alleged egg-throwing.
Don't worry, the sisters escaped un-egged. But it's been reported that those in the crowd weren't so lucky. Not a bad excuse to get yourself a new outfit from Kendall + Kylie though, right?
For some of the thousands of fans in attendance, that may not have been what they really wanted. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, people were upset that they were unable to snap selfies with the pair.
"It was disappointing. We camped out here virtually for nothing just to get a signed photo of them, which you can really get anywhere really," one woman told the paper. "We might go to the airport now to meet them, we have a better chance to get a selfie there."
