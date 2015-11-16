Saving enough money for a concert ticket alone rarely secures the whole experience. You'll need a little extra cash for a soda, a commemorative T-shirt, and hand sanitizer once you see the venue's bathroom. But for Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas fans, the true VIP experience will cost $10,000.
The former Disney stars will be touring together next summer. And according to Gossip Girl, for the bargain deal of $10,000, Lovato and Jonas super fans can enjoy a laundry list of perks with three of their friends. These bonuses include: a backstage tour, a private dressing room, dinner provided by the tour's caterer, autographs and photos with the singers, VIP stage access, professional and Polaroid photos with Lovato, a VIP tour laminate, a limited edition poster (signed by both musicians), a custom bag, a limited edition hat, and HOST concierge service.
It's obviously an experience you can't put a price on (though, if you could, it would be $10,000). Notably, the package does not include an actual ticket to the concert. But then again, do you really need to experience the concert from a seat when you have a limited edition hat?
The former Disney stars will be touring together next summer. And according to Gossip Girl, for the bargain deal of $10,000, Lovato and Jonas super fans can enjoy a laundry list of perks with three of their friends. These bonuses include: a backstage tour, a private dressing room, dinner provided by the tour's caterer, autographs and photos with the singers, VIP stage access, professional and Polaroid photos with Lovato, a VIP tour laminate, a limited edition poster (signed by both musicians), a custom bag, a limited edition hat, and HOST concierge service.
It's obviously an experience you can't put a price on (though, if you could, it would be $10,000). Notably, the package does not include an actual ticket to the concert. But then again, do you really need to experience the concert from a seat when you have a limited edition hat?
Advertisement