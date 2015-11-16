Come December makeup tends to take on shimmery hues, particularly of the gold variety — and in many cases, it's gold leaf. As we've noted before, these crinkly little sheets can add instant glamour to a look. We've seen sparkly smoky eyes and solid-gold lips — next up in the gold-leaf trend? Hair, naturally.
The first glimmer of gold-leaf hair was at the Dries van Noten spring 2014 show, with a little sparkle perfectly placed along the models' parts. And with the arrival of Kylie Jenner's hair tattoos last month, it only makes sense that we'd start seeing more and more trendsetters going for the gold.
So, how do you pull it off? According to Seventeen and The Fox and the Hair salon, all you need to do is paint a little mousse over the portion of hair you'd like to cover, and then pat down thin layers of gold leaf on top. The result? A holiday look akin to glitter roots that you can make as over-the-top, or as toned-down and sleek, as you like. Below, a quick how-to and some fun ways to wear gold leaf.
Try matching gold-bedazzled strands with gold shimmer on your brows and lips.
Some stylists are using gold leaf as a striking statement against dark hair and bold brows. (Faux sideburns optional.)
Create a perfectly imperfect geometric pattern with your gold leaf, like in this look from stylist Amanda Ackerman.
Or just keep it super-sleek and simple, à la Dries.
Will you try out the gilded-hair trend for the holidays? Let us know in the comments.
