Warning: Major spoilers ahead.
Tonight's episode of The Walking Dead seemed super slow. Maybe that's because last week we learned all kinds of things. We discovered that science does, in fact, rock — just like your fifth-grade teacher promised. We also learned that Maggie's pregnant. We were fortunate enough to bear witness to Rick makin' out with Jessie. That's a lot of information! What information did we get tonight? Not much. But we did get a Daryl episode, which is something. And we got a new romance! Which is another thing.
Daryl, Sasha, and Abraham are attacked by what can only be described as a soccer-mom gang of sedans and minivans. Daryl injures his arms and retreats to the woods with his motorcycle. Once he's in the woods, you're kind of like, "Oh yeah, Daryl loves the woods. It's kind of his jam." And then you cry because it makes you miss Beth.
He comes across two women who immediately surrender. "You found us, ok? We earned what we took," they tell him. Then some guy knocks out Daryl. He awakes to see them sitting by a fire. He's tied up, but learns that the small group plans on trading him back to his crew. "We're reasonable people. Everybody's got their code," the man tells him.
Except Daryl is cunning and, as I mentioned, loves the woods. So he uses said cunning and outdoorsy savvy, steals their bag of supplies, and runs away. But when he opens the bag he realizes he's taken a bag full of insulin. Now he's gotta go return the bag, because THAT'S THE TYPE OF GUY DARYL IS.
Meanwhile, Sasha and Abraham are holed up in an abandoned office building. Sasha keeps reminding Abraham that shooting a stray walker or two is like "leaving breadcrumbs" for those who may be hunting them. She also takes this opportunity to call Abraham on his shit because he's obsessed with killing walkers. His explanation? "'Cause loose ends make my ass itch." Fair enough, ginger friend.
Back to the woods. Daryl returns the duffel bag, and he's all, "Good luck. You're gonna need it." But when a rogue group comes after them, Daryl decides that maybe he could recruit these three humans who didn't kill him to be part of Alexandria. So, he goes into the three questions Rick and co. used to ask newcomers. How many walkers you killed? How many people you killed? Why? He mentions the community to them, but then as they're getting all friendly one of the women gets eaten by a walker. Classic.
This is Daryl's Achilles' heel, though. He's a soft ball of mush on the inside, and once he exposes that vulnerability, his new friends pull a gun on him and take his motorcycle. "Sorry," the woman says as she drives away on Daryl's motorcycle. "You're gonna be," he tells her. And you know what? I believe him.
Back to Sasha andAbraham. He's stepped out of their office building for a bit and sees a weapon he wants on a walker's body. After he wrestles a walker off a bridge to get the weapon, he realizes that Sasha's right — and that she's a total babe.
When he returns to Sasha with his weapon prize, he cuts to the chase. "I like the way you call bullshit, Sasha," he tells her. "I believe I'd like to get to know you a whole lot better." OH SHIT, HE REALLY WENT FOR IT.
Sasha's all, "That one of your plays? What makes you think I want that?" Abraham considers her comment for a moment, and then simply says, "A man can tell." BOOM. It's nice to know that, between Rick and Jessie and now apparently Sasha and Abraham, the zombie apocalypse is surprisingly romantic.
P.S. I still think Glenn is dead.
