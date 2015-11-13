Kate Winslet's Teen Daughter Reacts To Her Mom's Sex Scenes With Liam Hemsworth

Being the kid of a movie star can be tough. Your parent gets all the attention, all the praise, and all the sex scenes with your celebrity crush.
In a (pleasantly surprising) twist on the conventional age gap between Hollywood leads, in The Dressmaker, Kate Winslet stars opposite Liam Hemsworth, who is 15 years her junior. Winslet's 15-year-old daughter, Mia, like every other teenage girl who's seen an ad for The Hunger Games, might have a little crush on her mom's co-star.
As Winslet explained to The One Show, a radio program from the BBC, "When I told my daughter that I was shooting the [sex] scene that day, she spluttered… I took it to be jealousy. But I did feel quite bad for Liam. He’s a sweet guy, but I couldn’t stop giggling.”
This should put whatever embarrassing thing your parents did when you were in high school in perspective. At least when your friends dragged you to the movies to see their favorite actor's latest flick, your mom wasn't making out with him. (Us Weekly)
