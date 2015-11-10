Gisele Bündchen might be over walking down the Victoria's Secret runway in her skivvies, but that doesn't mean she's done revealing her personal side. The former runway model got candid during a recent interview with CBS about how she and husband Tom Brady have made their way through tough times in the past — and have come out on the other side even stronger.
"I'm so grateful to be where I am right now," Bündchen told Charlie Rose in a sit-down discussion about her career and life beyond the lens. "I'm so fulfilled." She also discussed what drew her to Brady in the first place — "he's a very kind man" — and how they balance one another out. "I would say he's much more competitive than me," Bündchen mused.
The mother of two talked about how she and Brady handled a major hurdle early on in their relationship: finding out that Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with Brady's child. "I felt like I didn't know what to do," Bündchen explained of her mindset at the time. "Do I just run away?" she asked herself. But, she continues: "I think now, eight years later, I couldn't have asked for a sweeter bonus child."
"I think we've been through real tough times together," Bündchen said of her relationship with Brady. "I think no matter how challenging it was, we've always been supportive of one another, and I think that's the most important thing you can have in life." Watch the interview in its entirety in the video below.
