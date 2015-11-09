The key to reboot success? Casting, of course. And it seems that the studio behind the new Baywatch reboot got that message.
First, Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were cast in the lead roles. Now, they're screen-testing some of the most buzzed-about young actresses in Hollywood for the female lead.
According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has a short list of actresses for the role. So who's on the list? Most notably, Ashley Benson and Nina Dobrev. Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Bianca Santos, Denyse Tontz, and Shelley Henning are also reportedly among those being considered.
Not going to lie, it seems crazy that Ashley Benson and Nina Dobrev would audition for a Baywatch remake — especially when the original movie wasn't a huge success. Plus, both ladies have extremely popular TV franchises under their belts (Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries, respectively).
But then again, The Rock has had a lot of success as the king of reboots. Let's remember how he breathed new life into The Fast and the Furious franchise. So perhaps, the lineup is a sign of blockbuster success.
Stay tuned to see which lady will get the chance to wear that iconic red bikini.
