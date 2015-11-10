Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson has put her Beverly Hills mansion on the market. At just over 6,000 square feet, the Mediterranean-style compound sits on over half an acre and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Benson purchased the property just two months ago for $4.15 million.
The move is an unexpected one, and there's no word yet on where Benson will be posting up with her #positivevibes. Trulia reports that the Spring Breakers actress also owns a home in nearby West Hollywood — just a stone's throw from the former stomping grounds of costar Shay Mitchell. One thing's for sure: When Benson does move, she'll have no shortage of #squad members to lend a helping hand.
Click through to see pictures of Benson's property. Let us know in the comments: Is she making the right choice? Or letting The One slip away?
