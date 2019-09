Jane The Virgin Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: Brit Me Baby One More Time

Xo and Alba's raging case of the munchies and extreme paranoia mean that Jane has to cancel the meeting with the state's attorney. She calls Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to babysit, and he's more than happy to oblige. He's been having a particularly rough go of it this episode. You see, this is the week that Britney Spears drops by The Mirabella . And, wouldn't you know it, she and Rogelio have history. Also, celebrity beef. For them, the writing on the wall culminated a few years ago in a teleprompter mix-up at the Pop Latin Music Awards. Rogelio swears the incident was the result of Britney being jealous of his rising fame, but Jane sees what happened as Britney coming to his rescue.Now that Spears is in Miami and has a restraining order against Rogelio, he decides to go for a more twenty-first century form of attack. He engages Britney in virtual warfare. In the end, Rogelio and Britney make up. I mean, who wouldn't want to mend ties with Rogelio? He's fun and has the best Twitter game in South Beach.I haven't even mentioned what brought Britney Spears to town, though. She's there for Petra (Yael Grobglas) and MIlos' (Max Bird-Ridnell) wedding, which is all just a big sham. Petra's in it for the money. He's in it for the tax shelter and the spousal immunity so that Petra can't testify against him when she finds out he's an illegal arms dealer. Ah, the opposite of true love.I've held off on discussing the most traumatic storyline in the episode until the end, because it's also the most heartbreaking. Jane spends most of the episode helping solve everyone else's problems. She helps Alba and Xo with the green card and felony situation. She tries to convince Petra not to marry Milos by visiting Petra's terrifying mother Magda (Priscilla Barnes) in prison. She even gets Britney Spears and Rogelio to reconcile.Jane puts her own problems on the back burner while she's solving everyone else's, even though all she wants to do is talk to Michael about their epic kiss. By the time she and Michael are face-to-face, it's too late for that talk. Everything has come to a head, and Michael is now seeing his own writing on the wall. He thinks Rafael turned him in to his boss when he colluded with Nadine (Azie Tesfai) and Sin Rostro (Bridget Regan) to get Mateo back. Michael gets fired, and he turns his rage towards Rafael.The two come to blows in the hallway, and this leads to Mateo's arm getting cut. For Jane, the writing on the wall now reads something completely different. "What kind of mother doesn't put her child first?" it asks. With that, she knows what she has to do. She ends things with Michael.When he gets into his car, Nadine is waiting for him with a gun, but that's another story for another time. Specifically next week. See you then!