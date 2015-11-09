Rodriguez told Refinery29 that during filming Spears was "fierce, hysterical, great with her comedy." But that should come as no surprise.



Yes, even before Spears was the pop icon we know and love she was on the small screen, appearing in The All New Mickey Mouse Club. Over the years, she's continued to turn out funny appearances on some of our favorite shows. She initially popped up on tween fare like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and later segued into more risqué roles on grownup sitcoms like Will & Grace and How I Met Your Mother. Spears has shown she's game to both lampoon herself and hop into an outlandish character.



So before you watch Britney get down with Jane to "Toxic," relive some of her other amazing moments.