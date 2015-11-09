Is Flesh and Bone an accurate portrayal of the ballet world?

GP: "I mean, is ER an accurate portrayal of an emergency room? No!... I think they've made a valiant effort to try to bring the drama to ballet, but what we do — and what we ask of our bodies alone — is so dramatic already. You don't need to over-dramatize; you don't need to oversexualize... Flesh and Bone is a highly exaggerated form of an extreme place to work."



TRG: "There is something gritty about ballet; there just is. You strive to criticize every inch of yourself every day, and yet you hope at the end you will feel confident enough to perform onstage. You hate things about yourself. You hate looking in mirrors. I feel that it is impossible to show the true struggle of ballet onscreen; therefore, directors resort to tactics such as those used in Black Swan and in this show. Sometimes, you feel frighteningly dark inside; directors use dark themes. You hate pieces of yourself; directors separate dancers as multiple personalities. It doesn't accurately depict life as a dancer, yet something about it hits home... When I think of my dance career, I still mostly see bright lights and thrills, and the empowerment of being able to work my body that hard."



NDLV: "Ballet is intense, hard work, and can be very frustrating. But, we still have fun a lot of the time. It's not glamorous, but it's not as dark as people think it is."



What's your overall impression of Flesh and Bone?

GP: "I wish there was more insight given as to how dancers get to a company... The training starts so, so young. The strength of character, too. The sacrifices it takes — skipping your school dances and parties, balancing homework and dance — they happen so young. Ballet dancers aren't meek and mild. It would be nice to see a character that wasn't so naive... Not all dancers are completely insane. I think that format has been done enough... I would like just a little bit more depth to these characters."



TRG: "My biggest disappointment is how little dancing there was. I wanted to see ballet, and there were some great dancers involved. Perhaps that changes throughout the season, but in episode 1 the longest scene was of the stripping solo."



NDLV: "I do think it is entertaining to watch, and I'm intrigued by it. I will continue watching, although it was a little too much in one episode with the incest, cocaine, sex, and stripping all at once. This show has a lot of potential, especially because for [the] first time, the entire cast of dancers are real dancers. Their acting abilities really surprised me, and they look great!"



What kind of dance show would you want to see?

GP: "There's so much drama to what we already do that it would be great to see a comedy about dance. I don't know how it would work, but I'm willing to sit down and write it with someone!"



NDLV: "I think a drama ballet show is fine, but I do love some comedy. You'd be surprised on how funny dancers can be."