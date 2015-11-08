You can't interview a makeup artist without getting a recommendation for Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream. The cult-favorite balm is good for just about anything, from creating a glistening eye look to highlighting cheekbones to curing skin issues. It never needed much changing, which is why I was surprised when a bottle labeled "Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil" rolled across my desk. That's right, folks. Elizabeth Arden's hero product is now in oil form.
Aside from product ancillaries like lip balm, lipstick, and night cream, All-Over Miracle Oil is the first major launch from the Eight-Hour Cream franchise in a while. While the two share one major common ingredient (Vitamin E), the formulas do differ. The original apricot-colored balm contains petrolatum and salicylic acid, while this new version boasts an impressive blend of oils (grapeseed, avocado, sunflower seed, olive, and Tsubaki). Differences aside, they're both built for one thing: intensive moisture.
The bottle claims that it's good for face, hair, and body — so, being the oil devotee that I am, I decided to put this bad boy to the full test. The formula passed the "body" portion with flying colors. Since it's a spray-on, the application is a lot less messy than that of other slippery moisturizers. And, because it's a dry oil, it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave your limbs feeling like an oil slick.
Aside from product ancillaries like lip balm, lipstick, and night cream, All-Over Miracle Oil is the first major launch from the Eight-Hour Cream franchise in a while. While the two share one major common ingredient (Vitamin E), the formulas do differ. The original apricot-colored balm contains petrolatum and salicylic acid, while this new version boasts an impressive blend of oils (grapeseed, avocado, sunflower seed, olive, and Tsubaki). Differences aside, they're both built for one thing: intensive moisture.
The bottle claims that it's good for face, hair, and body — so, being the oil devotee that I am, I decided to put this bad boy to the full test. The formula passed the "body" portion with flying colors. Since it's a spray-on, the application is a lot less messy than that of other slippery moisturizers. And, because it's a dry oil, it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave your limbs feeling like an oil slick.
On my face, things were a bit trickier. Instead of spraying Miracle Oil on directly, I misted it onto my hands and then pressed it gently into my skin. It absorbed just as easily as it did on my body, but I got a little tripped up by the scent. Miracle Oil has what the brand calls a "citrus floral scent." But I sniffed something a bit more on the plastic-y, sweet side — even if it did dissipate quickly. As someone who enjoys absolutely no fragrance in her face products, I wasn't ready to add this into my daily rotation just yet.
As a hair moisturizer, it fares much better — but you have to be mindful about how you're applying it. If you've got thick, coarse hair, feel free to spritz with abandon. My coworker did, and her ponytail instantly got a major shine boost and felt significantly less coarse. But, if your hair is on the thinner side, it would be wise to spray the oil on your hands first and then pat it in from the ends up to the mid-lengths.
So yes, this stuff is a total workhorse — much like its older sister. If oils are more your speed, you should definitely give this a go. We may have a new cult favorite on our hands.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil, $28, available at HSN.
As a hair moisturizer, it fares much better — but you have to be mindful about how you're applying it. If you've got thick, coarse hair, feel free to spritz with abandon. My coworker did, and her ponytail instantly got a major shine boost and felt significantly less coarse. But, if your hair is on the thinner side, it would be wise to spray the oil on your hands first and then pat it in from the ends up to the mid-lengths.
So yes, this stuff is a total workhorse — much like its older sister. If oils are more your speed, you should definitely give this a go. We may have a new cult favorite on our hands.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil, $28, available at HSN.
Advertisement