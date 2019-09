On my face, things were a bit trickier. Instead of spraying Miracle Oil on directly, I misted it onto my hands and then pressed it gently into my skin. It absorbed just as easily as it did on my body, but I got a little tripped up by the scent. Miracle Oil has what the brand calls a "citrus floral scent." But I sniffed something a bit more on the plastic-y, sweet side — even if it did dissipate quickly. As someone who enjoys absolutely no fragrance in her face products, I wasn't ready to add this into my daily rotation just yet.As a hair moisturizer, it fares much better — but you have to be mindful about how you're applying it. If you've got thick, coarse hair, feel free to spritz with abandon. My coworker did, and her ponytail instantly got a major shine boost and felt significantly less coarse. But, if your hair is on the thinner side, it would be wise to spray the oil on your hands first and then pat it in from the ends up to the mid-lengths.So yes, this stuff is a total workhorse — much like its older sister. If oils are more your speed, you should definitely give this a go. We may have a new cult favorite on our hands.Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil, $28, available at HSN