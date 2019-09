Earlier this week, we looked into how sleep deprivation affects your mood . Between the pessimism and the lack of gratitude, it's safe to say that nothing good happens when you miss your Zs. But when compared to a long-but-disrupted sleep, could a few hours too few be the lesser of two evils?Related: 3 Ways To Use Tech At Night — & Still Sleep Soundly A new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests that, while achieving both is ideal, you should probably worry more about sleeping deeply rather than enough. Over the course of three days, a selection of the study's participants were asked to stay up later than usual, to the point that they slept less than five hours each night. Meanwhile, in what sounds like true misery for the sake of science, researchers woke up other, far less fortunate participants eight times a night.Related: 3 Breathing Techniques For Dealing With Anxiety, Stress & Low Energy