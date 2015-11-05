Following the barn-burning Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton duet, we get another CMA collaboration. This time between Thomas Rhett and...Fall Out Boy?
Rhett and Fall Out Boy started with Rhett’s "Crash & Burn," with a crew of dancers gyrating in the bathroom. The collaboration was...good. To be honest, we weren't aware that Fall Out Boy was even considered remotely connected to country music.
Rhett is in the news for doing the stanky leg while performing a song-and-dance medley that included “Hotline Bling” and the nae nae.
Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy played its song "Uma Thurman." The group is also part of a Disney covers compilation and will perform live at halftime of the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup.
Fun fact: Lead singer Patrick Stump favors a fedora.
Rhett and Fall Out Boy started with Rhett’s "Crash & Burn," with a crew of dancers gyrating in the bathroom. The collaboration was...good. To be honest, we weren't aware that Fall Out Boy was even considered remotely connected to country music.
Rhett is in the news for doing the stanky leg while performing a song-and-dance medley that included “Hotline Bling” and the nae nae.
Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy played its song "Uma Thurman." The group is also part of a Disney covers compilation and will perform live at halftime of the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup.
Fun fact: Lead singer Patrick Stump favors a fedora.
Advertisement