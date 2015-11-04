

Williams went on to talk about how her husband's condition would fluctuate from moment to moment.



“It's one minute, totally lucid… And then five minutes later, he would say something that wasn't — it didn't match,” she said.



Robin maintained his composure to the best of his abilities.



“But the last month he could not. It was like the dam broke,” she said.



Susan said that the week before he took his own life, doctors were looking into sending him to a facility for neurocognitive tests.



Robach queried Susan if she thought that Robin’s decision to end his life was a means of regaining control.



“In my opinion, oh, yeah,” she said. “I mean, there are many reasons. Believe me. I've thought about this. Of what was going on in his mind, what made him ultimately commit — you know, to do that act. And I think he was just saying, ‘No.’ And I don't blame him one bit. I don't blame him one bit.”



