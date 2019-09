I really appreciated all the people who took their Sunday and decided to come out and support the runners. The yells of encouragement and claps and good energy really made a difference — not to mention all the bands playing on the sidewalks, and the DJs set up with their booths along the course. It was so needed. I can still feel the thump of drums and bass to match the rhythm of our feet. Somewhere in Brooklyn, someone was playing the song "Hit the Road, Jack." It was perfect.That energy took us all the way up Manhattan, over the bridge to the Bronx, and then back into Manhattan — in Harlem, down Fifth Avenue. Everybody who came out to support me and support all the runners were heroes to us. That's what I think I will remember the most: the love of the city. I felt it like crazy!Somehow, we even managed to take some running pictures. Someone from Italy, or Australia, or Texas would tell me they loved my music, or that my songs were getting them through this marathon, and without stopping, we took a picture while running. That was fresh! I've never taken a running selfie before — people are talented!At mile 20, I said, "Only six miles left! How bad can it be?" But that's when it got the most difficult. My hips were super sore, my feet were numb, this pain in my lower back was real. And it felt like forever to get to the next mile marker. But what got me through was seeing incredible runners with prosthetic legs, or a man leading a blind runner, or an older woman walking with a cane to make it. These were the surges of strength that I needed. And the reminder that my mind is strong, even stronger than my body — the most intimate example of mind over matter.I started thinking about my family and seeing them on the other side. I remember specifically counting the steps I took between mile 23 and 24. It was 2,500 steps. At mile 25, I started screaming at mile 26, "Where are you?" This is where my team really got me through. We said, "We're going to cross the finish line together! It's right there. We can do it!" You can't believe how far half a mile feels at the end of this run. Finally, there was mile 26, and right beyond it, the words "Finish Line." We grabbed each other's hands and half-walked/shuffled/jogged/ran as strong as we could and brought our hands up in victory as we crossed the threshold. The finish line! We did it, and there was my family — all I needed!I could barely stand; I was all stumbly and euphoric. I had done it for Keep A Child Alive and for my own mental strength.Afterward, we had a Colombian feast, relayed our best and worst moments, and hugged each other a million times with the pride of a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment. And boy, are we sore. Happy, but sore!