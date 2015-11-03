A funny thing happened as we were crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Staten Island to Brooklyn: There was so much excitement and such an incline that I had massive trouble breathing — it seemingly came out of nowhere. And, for one split second, I thought that maybe this was going to be too much. But I pushed through, and it subsided. Phew!



Running in the middle of the Verrazano was so freeing. The city was totally shut down, and it felt so good. I took in the structure of the bridge, the water all around us, the helicopters in the sky capturing it all... I was surprised by how many people fell in the beginning. Everyone was so eager to be in front and get their best time. There was a lot of pushing and squeezing going on. Luckily, they didn't push me!



The Verrazano is one mile long, and when I got to the other side, I said, "See, only 25.2 miles left." LOL. I felt really good all the way through Brooklyn. It was a really long part of the course; about 16 miles of the marathon are in Brooklyn. It was dope to see all the different styles of the neighborhoods we went through — different people, different backgrounds, different buildings. That's one of my favorite things about NYC. And all before me was just a sea of colors and runners as far as the eye could see.



Around mile 11, I started to notice a pretty strong, uncomfortable sensation in my lower back. I stopped to stretch a little bit and told myself I was strong. I realized then that it's best not to stop so much, because starting up again was one of the most difficult parts.



I was searching and searching for mile 13, because at that point, we would be halfway through, and I could start counting down. But about that time is when my feet started to get that achy, numb feeling I remember from the last marathon I ran. My Keep A Child Alive teammates and I started to strategize about walking the bridges to take little breaks and recuperate. Another funny thing was that every time I started to walk, people in the crowd would say, "Don't give up, Alicia!" I appreciated that, and giving up never crossed my mind once.



I loved the signs the crowds along the route were holding. Some of my favorites said, "Free beer at finish line." One took it a step further with "Free beer and sex at the finish line!" There were signs where people would draw a beautiful circle and write, "Touch here for power!” We needed that. Signs that said "Just keep going" seemed to appear right on time. One of the funniest was a Donald Trump punching bag, LOL — NYC has so much character.

