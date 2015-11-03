These 27 Jobs Are Bad For Your Health

Every jobs has its problems, but how many careers are actually detrimental to your health? Business Insider compiled a list of 27 jobs that could damage your health, and the most unhealthy may come as a surprise: dental surgeons, dental assistants, and dentists.
The list, which used data from Occupational Information Network, a U.S. Department of Labor database, includes each occupation's overall unhealthiness score, a job description, and the top three health risks posed to a person working that job. The ranking measures six health risks in each of the 974 occupations in the database. Those risks are: exposure to contaminants; exposure to disease and infection; exposure to hazardous conditions; exposure to radiation; risk of minor burns, cuts, bites, and stings; and time spent sitting. The scores are based on a scale of 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating higher health risks.
Dentists are exposed to more contaminants, diseases, and infections than any other profession — with a score of 65.4. They also spend the most time sitting down, which, scientific research suggests, shortens your lifespan. Flight attendants came in second place, with a score of 62.3, thanks to exposure to contaminants and diseases from passengers on planes. Third place belongs to nurses, anesthesiologists, and anesthesiologists' assistants (also scoring 62.3) for prolonged exposure to diseases, infections, and radiation. Perhaps the most unexpected jobs on the list included immigration inspectors (sixth place), refrigeration mechanics (22nd place), and elevator installers (24th place).
Jobs in medicine seem to be the most dangerous overall. There are a few occupations on the list that aren't surprising: metal-refining furnace operators (tied for 24th place), nuclear medicine technologists (23rd place), chemical plant operators (19th place), and water treatment plant operators (eighth place).
Click here to read the full list of jobs that could damage your health. It might have you rethinking your career ambitions.
