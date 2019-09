Welcome to the second and final week of the knockout rounds. Guest-adviser Rihanna was in fine form again tonight, doling out thoughtful notes to all of the contestants. Plus, she says things like this: "You are not an old man, I want you to feel sexy" (Trying to evoke some swagger from James Dupré). And also, this: "That's the star power twinkling in your stomach" (Soothing Shelby Brown's pre-performance jitters). This week , we're finally starting to see the coaches' final teams take shape. And damn are they lookin' good! What's most exciting is that from week one until now, the performances have steadily become more and more impressive. Here's a look at tonight's stellar knockout rounds, with videos from the standout performances.