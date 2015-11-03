What advice would you give someone recovering from a breakup?

"First of all, I think you’re supposed to feel bad, and you’re supposed to feel crazy, and those are not signs you’re a sociopath. So if you feel those things after a breakup, that doesn’t make you crazy. It would be crazy not to feel that way... I think the best advice is just to realize that you can move on and you’ve done a brave thing by loving someone. That means that you have the capacity to go out and be brave again."



Were there any themes you noticed in your research?

"People really like to write tell-alls about their bad relationships... People can immediately detail everything that’s going on in their breakup online, and I thought that would be something I wouldn’t see so much of in the past, but, no — people were willing to wait, like, four years to get those books published so they could talk about how bad their ex-boyfriends were. People have really enjoyed doing that all the way through time."



What’s next for you?

"My second book is called Get Well Soon. It’s [about] the 13 worst plagues in history and how we fought them."



Interesting that both of these books are about bad moments in history and they both come in series of 13.

"It’s the ‘shit happens’ school of history, so 13 feels like the right number. [laughs]"





