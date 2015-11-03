A super PAC that supports Hillary Clinton for president has released a video designed to highlight what the former Secretary of State means to people who knew her before she entered the national spotlight. It's the third video released in Correct the Record's "Let's Talk Hillary" series, which launched last week.
The new video features Elaine Weiss, who worked with the Democratic candidate in the early '80s at the American Bar Association's Commission on Women in the Legal Profession. "She was the best boss I ever had," Weiss said in the video. "Throughout your life, you are going to face defeat, and watching Hillary graciously, professionally attack each day to overcome that is very powerful for young woman in her late 20s just entering the workplace."
"It's very frustrating that the general public doesn't see the person I see, committed to issues of women, not only talked the talk but walked the walk," Weiss told Refinery29. "It's more important than ever that any of us who can help the public better understand the three-dimensional person that they don't always see get out there."
Clinton has faced attacks from media of all political stripes for seeming inauthentic, and Barack Obama came of as a tad sexist himself when he said, "You're likable enough, Hillary," during a 2008 primary debate. The "Let's Talk Hillary" videos are "real people who know Hillary and talk about their experiences with her," according to a Correct the Record spokeswoman.
Clinton's main Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, will begin running his first television ads this week. The next Democratic debate will be held in Des Moines, IA, on November 14. The Iowa Caucuses will take place on February 1.
