"It's very frustrating that the general public doesn't see the person I see, committed to issues of women, not only talked the talk but walked the walk," Weiss told Refinery29. "It's more important than ever that any of us who can help the public better understand the three-dimensional person that they don't always see get out there."Clinton has faced attacks from media of all political stripes for seeming inauthentic , and Barack Obama came of as a tad sexist himself when he said, "You're likable enough, Hillary," during a 2008 primary debate. The "Let's Talk Hillary" videos are "real people who know Hillary and talk about their experiences with her," according to a Correct the Record spokeswoman.Clinton's main Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, will begin running his first television ads this week. The next Democratic debate will be held in Des Moines, IA, on November 14. The Iowa Caucuses will take place on February 1.